1931 - 2019 Add a Memory Share This Page Email Mildred "Biddie" Mooney Passes Away at 87 Leaves Her Mark On The People and The City She Loved - Mildred "Biddie" Mooney SAVANNAH - Mildred "Biddie" Mooney, a longtime resident of Savannah who cherished her family and friends and the city that had been her home for decades, passed away on July 11. She was 87.



Called Biddie since childhood, a nickname created by her sister because she could not pronounce "Mildred", it became her lifelong trademark. Anyone who referred to her as "Mildred" simply did not know her. But for those who were privileged to know her, her love and her friendship knew no bounds. With that love also came a healthy dose of honesty which she expected to work both ways. Those fortunate enough to be in her orbit were ready for both. And as a result, the relationships she built over a lifetime were both rich-and very real.



Her dynamic personality and zest for life always propelled her to the center of whatever social situation in which she found herself. Once, at the CBS Convention in Los Angeles, Biddie was engaged in a conversation with Dan Rather when the news anchor received an urgent phone call from New York summoning him back because President Reagan had been shot. Before leaving, he returned to the ballroom to apologize to Biddie for cutting short their visit. Her magnetism was legendary, even among the luminaries.



Biddie was among the best of "the greatest generation." In many ways, she was a living example of the optimism and enthusiasm that defined a generation that had lived through a world war and come out victorious. From the very beginning, she was an unstoppable force with a personality to match. Things happened when she arrived, and everyone knew it and loved it.



Biddie Mooney lived life entirely on her own terms. And those close to her marveled at her fearless attitude and determination and embraced her because of it.



Mildred "Biddie" Mooney was born in Reidsville on November 9, 1931, the second daughter of Lollie and Gene Hendrix. Her early years were spent in Georgia, Florida, Mississippi and California, where her father took jobs as a defense contractor. After the war ended, Biddie moved to New York to pursue a career in modeling. But her heart was always in Savannah, and in 1951 she returned to marry Jess Mooney, a union which lasted for 58 years until his passing in 2010. Biddie and Jess had three children, Mark (Gail) of Hilton Head Island, SC, Kay (Mark Agnoli) of Durham, CT and Chris, who predeceased his mother in 2011.



In addition to her children, Biddie is survived by two grandchildren, Victoria Mooney of Vernon, CT and Andrew Mooney of Hilton Head Island, SC; a step-granddaughter Jame MCoy Collins of Savannah, a step-great-granddaughter Emery Collins; her sister, Paulette Pettinella of Wayne, NJ, her niece, Pamela Pettinella of Minneapolis, two nephews, Steven (Barbara) Pettinella of Hockesin, DE and Richard (Julia) of Lincoln Park, NJ, and her loving caregiver and friend, Chyrel Keefe of Savannah.



A burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019 in Bonaventure Cemetery. Family and friends that plan to attend are asked to please wear colorful clothes. A Celebration of Life is being planned for a later date and will be announced by Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests remembrances be made to the , the , or the Humane Society, all causes that were special to Biddie.



