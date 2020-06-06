Mildred N. McKenzie
Savannah
Mildred NeSmith Beavers McKenzie, 97, of Savannah and widow of Donald "Don" Hughes McKenzie, died Friday, June 5, 2020, at Savannah Square.
Funeral arrangements will be announced by Gamble Funeral Service – 410 Stephenson Avenue.
Please share your thoughts about Mrs. McKenzie and her life at www.gamblefuneralservice.com.
Savannah
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.