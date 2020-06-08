Mildred N. McKenzie
Mildred N. McKenzie
Savannah
The funeral service of Mildred NeSmith Beavers McKenzie, 97, of Savannah, Georgia and widow of Donald "Don" Hughes McKenzie, will be held at 2 Tuesday afternoon at the graveside, Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. Please share your thoughts about Mrs. McKenzie and her life at www.gamblefuneralservice.com.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Gamble Funeral Service
410 Stephenson Avenue
Savannah, GA 31405
(912) 354-1616
June 8, 2020
Julie Milani
June 7, 2020
Mrs. Millie was such a beautiful soul, full of sass and an energy like no other. She was loved and will be dearly missed by those of us at Savannah Square Health Center. Your family is in our prayers.
Crystal Coleman
Friend
June 7, 2020
We will miss Mildred so much, she was our long time church friend and after Paul Beavers died we moved across the street on Versailles ct. We enjoyed those stories, some brought tears and others you absolutely laid in the floor laughing.. Precious Memories was her favorite song and yes we will cherish those memories for a life time. Thank you, Linda for sharing your Mama with with us all these years we are truly are grateful. Christine & Maxine
Christine& Maxine Blackburn
Friend
