We will miss Mildred so much, she was our long time church friend and after Paul Beavers died we moved across the street on Versailles ct. We enjoyed those stories, some brought tears and others you absolutely laid in the floor laughing.. Precious Memories was her favorite song and yes we will cherish those memories for a life time. Thank you, Linda for sharing your Mama with with us all these years we are truly are grateful. Christine & Maxine

Christine& Maxine Blackburn

Friend