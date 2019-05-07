Mildred Ryan Jones, age 95, formerly of Greensboro, NC, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 5, 2019 under care of Hospice Savannah at her daughter's home in Savannah, Georgia.



Born in Greensboro, NC, she was the daughter of the late Grover Cleveland and Lonie Gilbreath Ryan. She lived most of her live in Greensboro until the age of 90 when she moved to Savannah to be closer to her daughter.



Mildred graduated from Sumner High School in 1941. She retired from Precision Fabrics Group, Inc., formerly of Burlington Industries, working in Human Resources.



She was one of the oldest and a life-long member of Rehobeth United Methodist Church where she served as a second grade Sunday School teacher, President of the Friendly Class, a member of the Charles Stokes United Methodist Women Circle, on the Administrative Board, and many other committees of the church. A yearning to learn about the bible and fellowship with her church friends led her to participate in numerous bible studies throughout her life. As a Stephen minister she offered one-to-one Christian care to people in need.



The Sumner Garden Club meetings were occasions to enjoy fellowship and learn new skills. Being a precinct election official brought her joy helping neighbors exercise their right to vote. She even changed political party affiliation to meet the requirements of a precinct Judge. Mildred volunteered with many worthwhile organizations including Wesley Long Hospital Auxiliary where she proudly received her 20-year service award.



A devoted Christian and southern lady, Mildred loved her family and church. She derived the most happiness from helping others and was the first to volunteer to cook a meal or bake a pie for someone in need. Her friends described her spiritual gifts as compassion, evangelism, faith, leadership, helping, and wisdom.



Mildred was preceded in death by her parents, husband of sixty-two years, J. Ben Jones, and eight siblings: Wallace Ryan, Gladys Ryan Hodgin, Arta Mae Ryan Bishop, Robert Ryan, Louise Ryan, Howard Ryan, Billy Ryan and John Raymond Ryan.



She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Janice and Charles Izlar of Savannah, Georgia, grandson, Ellis J. Izlar, of Atlanta, Georgia and many nieces and nephews.



Family visitation will be held at 5:30 PM, Tuesday, May 7, at Fox and Weeks, 7200 Hodgson Memorial Drive, Savannah, GA. The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 9 in the Parlor of Rehobeth United Methodist Church, Greensboro, NC at 3:00 PM prior to the funeral service in the sanctuary at 4:00 PM. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.



The family suggests remembrances be made in her memory to Rehobeth United Methodist Church, 4475 Rehobeth Church Road, Greensboro, NC, 27406. Online condolences may be sent to Fox and Weeks Funeral Directors at www.foxandweeks.com, or Georgia Brothers Funeral Services at www.georgebrothersfuneral.com. Published in Savannah Morning News on May 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary