Mildred Schmitt Blair


1939 - 2019
Mildred Schmitt Blair Obituary
Mildred Schmitt Blair, 79, of Pooler passed away Sunday, May 12th, 2019 at Candler Hospital .

A native of Sylvania, she was the daughter of late Arthur C. Schmitt and Nancy Lariscy Schmitt. Mildred attended Trinity Church of God and had worked at The Cinnamon Bear Store in City Market. She was preceded in death by her 1st husband, Jerry Bragg and her 2nd husband, William Blair. Survivors include her sister, Louise Yarbrough; a brother, Harris Oglesby (Lilliam) and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Visitation: 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at the Funeral Home. Funeral Service: 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, 2019 in the Funeral Home Chapel. Burial: Gravel Hill Cemetery.
Published in Savannah Morning News on May 14, 2019
