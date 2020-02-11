|
|
Mildred Spivey Stephens
Port Wentworth, Georgia
Mildred Spivey Stephens, age 86, of Port Wentworth, passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020.
Born in Lyons, Georgia on July 26, 1933 she was the daughter of Ivey Walter Spivey and Mary Sapp Spivey. She graduated in 1953 from Toombs Central High School with Honors and was voted Most Athletic. Mildred was married to James Howard Stephens for sixty-six years. She was a Machine Operator for Union Camp for thirty-five years. She and Howard are longtime members of the Port Wentworth Alliance Church and former members of Providence Baptist Church of Lyons. She was an avid fisher and gardener, but her greatest passion was her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and seven siblings: Tress Conley, Juanita Howell, Bill Spivey, Buck Spivey, Cyphus Spivey, Adele Hale and Dorothy Crawford.
Surviving are her husband Howard, her children, Ron Stephens (Janice), Sara Black (Bill) and Tony Stephens (Janet); sister and brother, Mertice Howell and Roy Spivey; six grandchildren & five great-grandchildren; and other relatives and friends.
The family will receive friends Thursday, February 13th, 2020, from 5:30 pm to 7:00 pm at the Port Wentworth Alliance Church. Funeral Services will be Friday, February 14th, 2020, 10:00 am at the Church. Interment will be at 2:00 pm in Providence Baptist Church Cemetery, Lyons, Georgia.
www.familiesfirstcare.com
Savannah Morning News
02/12/2020
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020