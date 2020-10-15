1/
Millard H. "Sonny" Brewton Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Millard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Millard H. "Sonny" Brewton, Jr.
Pooler, GA
Mr. Millard H. "Sonny" Brewton, Jr., 86, passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Hospice Savannah. Sonny was born in Ellabell, GA to the late Millard Brewton, Sr. and Juanita Avant Brewton. He was also preceded in death by his son, Boyd Brewton. He was a member of the Pooler First Baptist Church, retired from International Paper after 38 years of service, and was a Mason with the Richard T. Turner Masonic Lodge # 440 F&AM. Survivors include his wife, Martha H. Brewton; daughter, Teresa Stewart; grandson, James Michael Healan; niece, Caryn Reeves; nephews, Randy Carter and Wayne Hazzard.
The visitation will be on Saturday, October 17th from 1 until 2:30 p.m. in the chapel of the Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home located at 901 W. Hwy. 80 in Pooler. All CDC and social distancing guidelines will be in effect, including the mandatory wearing of masks (Chatham County Mandate).
The graveside funeral and burial with Masonic Rites will follow at 3 p.m. at Brickyard Cemetery located at the corner of Hwy 204 and Bush Road.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be given to the Alzheimer's Association, 4849 Paulsen Street, Suite 103, Savannah, GA 31406. Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes – West Chatham Chapel (912) 748-2444
Savannah Morning News
10/16/2020
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Visitation
01:00 - 02:30 PM
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
17
Graveside service
Brickyard Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
West Chatham Chapel - Pooler
901 Highway 80 West
Pooler, GA 31322
(912) 748-2444
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by SavannahNow.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved