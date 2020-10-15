Millard H. "Sonny" Brewton, Jr.
Pooler, GA
Mr. Millard H. "Sonny" Brewton, Jr., 86, passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Hospice Savannah. Sonny was born in Ellabell, GA to the late Millard Brewton, Sr. and Juanita Avant Brewton. He was also preceded in death by his son, Boyd Brewton. He was a member of the Pooler First Baptist Church, retired from International Paper after 38 years of service, and was a Mason with the Richard T. Turner Masonic Lodge # 440 F&AM. Survivors include his wife, Martha H. Brewton; daughter, Teresa Stewart; grandson, James Michael Healan; niece, Caryn Reeves; nephews, Randy Carter and Wayne Hazzard.
The visitation will be on Saturday, October 17th from 1 until 2:30 p.m. in the chapel of the Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home located at 901 W. Hwy. 80 in Pooler. All CDC and social distancing guidelines will be in effect, including the mandatory wearing of masks (Chatham County Mandate).
The graveside funeral and burial with Masonic Rites will follow at 3 p.m. at Brickyard Cemetery located at the corner of Hwy 204 and Bush Road.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be given to the Alzheimer's Association
, 4849 Paulsen Street, Suite 103, Savannah, GA 31406. Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes – West Chatham Chapel (912) 748-2444
Savannah Morning News
10/16/2020
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at savannahnow.com/obituaries