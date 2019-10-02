|
Millard N. Williams
Savannah, GA
Millard N. Williams of Savannah departed this life after a brief illness on October 1, 2019. He was born in Ray City, GA on September 25, 1922, the youngest child of John A. Williams and Ella Mae Williams. When still a baby his family relocated to Thomaston, GA where he resided until college. His parents and seven siblings preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Marjory Buntyn Williams, in 1986 and his second wife, Barbara Hester, in 2015. He graduated from North Georgia College and the US Merchant Marine Academy serving as an officer of the US Merchant Marine on a Liberty ship during World War II making two complete world crossings delivering war materiel to both the European and Pacific theaters of war, most notably at the invasion of Normandy.
After the war he returned to Savannah in 1948 and served as director of Chatham County's public housing program. In 1952 he became housing director of the Redevelopment Authority of Savannah, and later moved into mortgage banking as vice president of Lynes Mortgage Company from 1956-1972. Upon leaving there he became vice president at Home Federal Savings and Loan (which became Georgia Federal Savings and Loan) from where he retired in 1989.
He was a former president of the Savannah Optimist Club, founding member of the Board of Governors of the GA Mortgage Bankers Association, former president of the Savannah Mortgage Bankers Association. He also served on the board of the Savannah YMCA, the Junior Optimist Club, and the United Community Appeal. He was a Boy Scout Troop leader and Little League baseball coach. He was a charter member at the Wilmington Island Presbyterian Church and a former member of the Savannah Yacht Club.
He is survived by his sons Mark (Loretta) of Townsend, GA and Keith, grandchildren Jonathan (Peg) Williams and Travis (Erin) Williams, and great-grandchildren Andrew and Patrick Williams, all of Savannah and the in-law Eshelman family of Tom, Terri, Stuart and Sam of Virginia.
His extended loving family includes many cousins, nieces and nephews, and their children, plus stepson Joseph Hester and step-grandson Clayton Hester of Savannah.
A Memorial Service will be held in the chapel at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Islands Chapel (4605 Highway 80 East) on Sunday, October 6th at 3:00 p.m. The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. prior to the service. At 4:30 p.m. a celebration of life gathering of his family and friends will be held at Tubby's in Thunderbolt where we will rejoice in his zest for life and recount the many fond memories he has left us.
In recognition of his affection for his little shelter dog Harper, the family requests that memorials may be made to the Chatham County Humane Society.
