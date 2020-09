Or Copy this URL to Share

Minnie Mae Davis- Elijah

Savannah, Ga

Mother Minnie Elijah, 90 passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Pruitt-Health-Seaside, Port Wentworth. Viewing Thursday, September 10, 2020, 1-6 p.m. at Smalls Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside Life Celebration Friday September 11, 2020 at 10:00 A.M., at Buford Hill Cemetery, Rose Road, Eden, GA. Smalls Funeral Home Inc.

