Miriam Sweat Griffin, 97, passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019 at Effingham Care Center.
The Effingham County native was retired from the Georgia Pacific Credit Union. She was a member of Guyton United Methodist Church, Guyton Women's Club, and International Management Council of Savannah. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leo Fred Griffin, Jr.; her parents, Dr. & Mrs. William C. Sweat; sister and brother-in-law, Doris Sweat Windsor and Col. David W. Windsor, USAF; and nephews, First Lt. David W. Windsor, Jr., USMC and Phillip C. Windsor.
Survivors include her sons, Fred Griffin (Claudette) and Bill Griffin (Sandy); grandchildren, Robert Craig Griffin (Kimberly), Jennifer Reiser (Marshall), Kelly Barrere (Wayne), and Cathy Calomeni; great-grandchildren, Bailey & Robby Griffin, Jack, Sam, and Lawton Reiser, Carter & Andrew Barrere, Noelle & Kendal Calomeni.
The family would like to thank the caregivers at Effingham Care Center for the care and attention given to Mimi.
Visitation: 9:15 - 10 am Wednesday, June 19, 2019 in the funeral home.
Funeral: 10 am Wednesday, June 19, 2019 in the funeral home chapel.
Interment: Guyton Cemetery
Remembrances may be given to Guyton United Methodist Church, 401 Church Street, Guyton, GA 31312.
Published in Savannah Morning News on June 18, 2019