Miriam Sweat Griffin


1921 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Miriam Sweat Griffin Obituary
Miriam Sweat Griffin, 97, passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019 at Effingham Care Center.

The Effingham County native was retired from the Georgia Pacific Credit Union. She was a member of Guyton United Methodist Church, Guyton Women's Club, and International Management Council of Savannah. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leo Fred Griffin, Jr.; her parents, Dr. & Mrs. William C. Sweat; sister and brother-in-law, Doris Sweat Windsor and Col. David W. Windsor, USAF; and nephews, First Lt. David W. Windsor, Jr., USMC and Phillip C. Windsor.

Survivors include her sons, Fred Griffin (Claudette) and Bill Griffin (Sandy); grandchildren, Robert Craig Griffin (Kimberly), Jennifer Reiser (Marshall), Kelly Barrere (Wayne), and Cathy Calomeni; great-grandchildren, Bailey & Robby Griffin, Jack, Sam, and Lawton Reiser, Carter & Andrew Barrere, Noelle & Kendal Calomeni.

The family would like to thank the caregivers at Effingham Care Center for the care and attention given to Mimi.

Visitation: 9:15 - 10 am Wednesday, June 19, 2019 in the funeral home.

Funeral: 10 am Wednesday, June 19, 2019 in the funeral home chapel.

Interment: Guyton Cemetery

Remembrances may be given to Guyton United Methodist Church, 401 Church Street, Guyton, GA 31312.

Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home Effingham Chapel
Published in Savannah Morning News on June 18, 2019
