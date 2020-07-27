Mitchell A. Hutchinson, Jr.Pooler, GeorgiaMitchell "Mickey" A. Hutchinson, Jr., 71, of Pooler, Georgia died Saturday July 25, 2020, at home after a long illness. Mickey was married to his wife Teresa Waters Hutchinson for 52 years. He was preceded in death by his Father, M.A. Hutchinson, Sr, his mother, Onita Hutchinson, and his granddaughter, Dallas Jade Lawrence. He is survived by his wife, Teresa; daughters, Tracie Watson (Jamie), Kristi Bailey, Mandy Hutchinson; 3 brothers, Ricky, Wayne (Debbie), Kelvin; a sister, Beverly Jones; grandchildren, Jake Lawrence (Melissa), Jessica Allen (Dustin), John Bailey, and Cierra Shepherd; three great-grandchildren Khloe, Dallas James, and Hazel; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews. Mickey was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle. He was the life of the party and loved to make everyone laugh and smile. A memorial service will be heldat 10:00 am Wednesday at Baker McCullough Funeral Home.Savannah Morning News07/28/2020Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at