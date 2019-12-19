|
|
Mitchell W. (Mickey) Bass, Jr.
Nevils, GA
Mr. Mitchell William (Mickey) Bass Jr., of Nevils, formerly of Savannah, passed away Monday, December 16, 2019, at his home. He was born in Fitzgerald, Georgia, September 14, 1932, son of the late Mitchell William Bass Sr. and Willa Wall Bass.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Edwin H. Bass (Mildred), and Franklin C. Bass.
Mr. Bass was a US Navy veteran serving in the Korean Conflict. He was stationed on the USS Dixie AD14 in San Diego, California as a Radioman First Class.
He and his loving wife were married on November 8, 1952 in San Diego, California where they resided for four years. Following his military service Mr. Bass and his wife returned to Savannah where they made their home and raised their children.
Mr. Bass began his railroad career as an engine hostler for the Savannah Atlanta Railroad. He was an engineer for 38 years for Central of Georgia, Southern and Norfolk Southern Railroads. He retired as a senior engineer for Norfolk Southern Railroad where his last duty was on the River Street Rambler.
He was a member of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Jacquelyn (Jacque) Dulmage Bass; children, Mickilyn Bass Womble (Chuck), Rose Bass Bouy Breedlove (Phillip), Mitchell William Bass III, (Rhonda); grandchildren, Nicholas Chaplin Womble (Aimee), Emily Anna Womble, Matthew Troy Bouy, Willa Bouy Volpe (Michael), Mayme Elizabeth Bouy, Jacquelyn Bass Nicoli (Josh), and Mitchell William Bass, IV, great-grandson, William Womble; sister, Gloria Bass Padgett of Highlands, NC, and nieces, Martha Bass White (Buster), Rhonda Dumage Levy (David) Lynn Harrell (Neal), and nephews, Retired Chief Warrant Officer David Padgett (Deanna), Retired Col. Michael Padgett (Sheila), and sister-in-law, Libby Bass.
A Memorial Service will be 2:00 p.m., Monday, December 30, 2019 at Fox & Weeks, Hodgson Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
