|
|
Mona Collins Pooler, GA Pooler – Ms. Mona Collins, age 52, of Pooler, passed away October 23, 2019. Mona was a loving mother, daughter, and sister who loved to laugh and was a friend to so many. She was an animal lover and artist who loved to travel and to spend time at the beach. She received her Bachelor's of Science in Nursing from Armstrong College, and served as an ER Nurse, a traveling nurse, home health, and at the Savannah VA Clinic where she loved her veteran patients. She was preceded in death by her father, Aaron E. Herrin and her brother, David E. Herrin. Mona is survived by her son, David (fianceé, Kaycie Welcher) Collins, of Savannah; mother, Eloise Herrin, of Pooler; brother, Curtis Herrin, of Savannah; and other family members. The family welcomes friends to gather to celebrate her life Monday, October 28, 7:00 – 9:00 PM at Thomas C. Strickland and Sons – West Chatham Chapel.Savannah Morning NewsPlease sign our Obituary Guestbook atsavannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News on Oct. 26, 2019