Midway, GA
Monice Naomi (Branson) Harris passed away Nov. 22, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Westside Baptist Church, Hinesville at 2:00 PM, visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in the Dorchester Cemetery in Midway. Thomas L. Carter Funeral Home
Savannah Morning News
November 25, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019
