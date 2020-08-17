Monteen Mock CrawfordSpringfield, GAMonteen Mock Crawford, 83, went to be with the Lord peacefully at her home on Sunday, August 16, 2020 after an extended illness.She was the only child born to Bernard and Ethelyn Scott Mock, moving from Screven to Effingham County at age 13. Monteen played basketball and graduated from Effingham Academy. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother affectionately known as "Teen". For many years she devoted her life to the care of her daughter Jennie who had MS and reared her grandson Christopher. A member of Springfield United Methodist Church, she served in many capacities and sang for 60 years in the choir. She enjoyed volunteering at the Manna House in Rincon and was Past President of the Historical Effingham Society. She made many friends finding things of value that she collected with friend Julie Weddle at yard sales, her favorite pastime.She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter, Jennie Wendelken, and Aunt Nelwyn Ward.Survivors include: her loving husband, Jim Crawford; son, Brian Burns (Kim); grandchildren, Christopher Wendelken, Jack Burns and Brooke Burns; great-granddaughter, Avery Wendelken and many cousins; Jim's children, Karen Treu (Kurt), Kelly Rosenblatt (Jeffrey), Patrick Crawford (Veronica) and Jimmy Crawford; grandchildren, Lindsey Crawford, Danny Crawford, Helene Treu, Neil Treu, Ryan Rosenblatt (Marley), Hannah Rosenblatt, Michael Crawford (Allison), Matthew Crawford and Emily Crawford.Family Visitation: 10:30 – 11:30 am Wednesday, August 19, 2020 in the funeral home.Graveside Services: 12 Noon Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Springfield Cemetery Annex.The family wishes to thank the physicians and staff of Effingham Hospital, Dr. Maria Mascolo, Susie Harrison RN NP, and friends, Angela and Jenny for their help.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Maturing Disciples Sunday School Class, 1047 Honey Ridge Rd., Guyton, GA 31312.Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home Effingham Chapel (912) 754-6421Savannah Morning NewsAugust 18, 2020Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at