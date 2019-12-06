|
|
Montgomery Brown "Monty" Walker
Richmond Hill
Montgomery Brown "Monty" Walker, 65, passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019 at his residence. A memorial visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel. The funeral service will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Monty to Spirit and Truth Fellowship International, 180 Robert Curry Dr., Martinsville, IN 46151 www.stfonline.org or the Humane Society for Greater Savannah, 7215 Sallie Mood Dr., Savannah, GA 31406 www.humanesocietysav.org. Please sign our online guestbook at www.foxandweeks.com
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019