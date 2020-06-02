Morris Wilson, Jr.
Savannah , GA
Mr. Morris Wilson, Jr., 75, entered eternal rest Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced at a later date by Sylvania Funeral Home of Savannah, Inc.
Savannah Morning News
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.