Quinn-Shalz - A Family Funeral Home
3600 Third Street South
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
(904) 249-1100
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Graveside service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
12:30 PM
H. Warren Smith Cemetery
Mozelle M. Hucks Obituary
Ponte Vedra Beach - Mozelle M. Hucks Mozelle M. Hucks, formerly from Savannah, GA, departed this life on the 4th of July 2019. She was preceded in her transition by her son, Robert; her husband, Chadwick; her sisters, Charlotte, Sarah and MaryAnn; and by her beloved Shih Tzu, Sun E. She is survived by her son, Charles and her daughter-in-law, Margaret. Services were held Thursday, July 11, 2019 followed by burial at H. Warren Smith Cemetery in Jacksonville Beach, FL. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Paul's Catholic Church, Jacksonville Beach, FL. https://stpaulsjaxbeach.org/church/online-giving/st-pauls/. Please visit our online Tribute at www.quinn-shalz.com. Arrangements by Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home, Jacksonville Beach, FL. Savannah Morning News July 14, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on July 14, 2019
