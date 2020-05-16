|
Murray H. Long
Claxton, Georgia
CLAXTON: Murray H. Long, 93, joined his Heavenly Father on May 14, 2020, at Memorial Health Medical Center in Savannah. He was a native of Hampton, S.C., lived in Savannah for 54 years and then moved to Evans County in 1998. Murray served his country in the U.S Navy during World War II. He was a proud master barber for 57 years. Murray Long was a faithful man of God and was a member of Bull Creek Baptist Church in Claxton, Georgia.
SURVIVORS: His loving devout wife, Ruby Long of Claxton; three sons, Murray Long, Jr. of Byron, Georgia, Mark Long of Dublin, Georgia, Daniel Barnwell Long of
Eden, Georgia and pre-deceased Russell Mark Long of Claxton. Two daughters, Dorothy Hughes of Collins, Georgia and Patricia Hendrix of Claxton, Georgia. He is joined in Heaven with his two brothers, Jacob A. Long and Hulan O.Long. Murray and Ruby Long have seven grandchildren; fourteen great-grands and seven great-great grandchildren. He also leaves behind Wanda Evans, Joann West and several other nieces and nephews.
FUNERAL: Graveside, Tuesday, May 19, 2020; 1:00 p.m. at Forest Lawn in Savannah, Ga.
BURIAL: Forest Lawn Cemetery, Savannah, Ga.
REMEMBRANCE: In leu of flowers, please make donations to Bull Creek Baptist Church; Mike Wise 1422 Mittie Strickland Rd. Claxton, Ga. 30417
