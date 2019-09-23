|
Murray K. Barnard
Savannah
Murray Kosiol Barnard, 88, of Savannah, Georgia and husband of Marian Peacock Barnard, died Sunday evening, September 22, 2019, in Savannah, Georgia.
Born in Waycross, Georgia, he was the son of the late Charlie Oliver Barnard and the late Hattie Smith Barnard. Mr. Barnard was a member of St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, where he was active in Interfaith Hospitality Network and was a former Sunday school teacher. He served as a First Lieutenant in the United States Army. Mr. Barnard earned his Bachelor of Architecture from Auburn University. He was a retired partner with Barnard & King Architects. Mr. Barnard was a forefather to Habitat for Humanity where the Murray K. Barnard Award for Lifetime Achievement is named in his honor. He was a former President of the American Diabetes Association of Georgia and a former active member of the Rotary and Kiwanis clubs.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Estelle Smith.
Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Marian Peacock Barnard of Savannah; one daughter, Rebecca Gaudry and her husband, Alan, of Melbourne, Florida; three sons, Murray K. "Butch" Barnard, Jr. and his wife, Sandy, of Huntsville, Alabama, Steven R. Barnard and his wife, Kay, of Rockledge, Florida, and Joseph "Joey" C. Barnard and his wife, Debra, of Savannah; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; one sister, Betty McCuller of Waycross, Georgia, and numerous nephews and one niece.
The memorial service, with military honors, will be held at 2 o'clock Saturday afternoon, September 28, 2019, at St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church conducted by The Reverend R. Kevin Kelly. The family will receive friends in the church fellowship hall after the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests remembrances to St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church – 3101 Waters Avenue, Savannah, Georgia 31404-6259 or Coastal Empire Habitat for Humanity - Post Office Box 13211, Savannah, Georgia 31416-0211.
