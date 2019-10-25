Home

Durden-Hudson Funeral Directors
206 East Pine Street
Swainsboro, GA 30401
(478) 237-2131
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Swainsboro First United Methodist Church
Myra Mae Downer Obituary
Mrs. Swainsboro - Myra Mae Downer Durden-Hudson Funeral Directors announces the death of Mrs. Myra Mae Downer, age 92, of Swainsboro, GA, on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at Emanuel Medical Center. Funeral services: Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Swainsboro First United Methodist Church. Interment: Hawhammock Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5-7 PM on Friday, October 25, 2019. Survivors: Daughter: Gloria Hudson (Mickey) of Rincon, GA. Sons: James E. "Ezra" Price (Judy) and Ray Downer (Tabatha) both of Swainsboro, GA, and David Price (Helen) of Oak Park, GA. Eight Grandchildren and Seven Great-Grandchildren. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.durden-hudsonfuneraldirectors.com Savannah Morning News October 25, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on Oct. 25, 2019
