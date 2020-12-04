1/
Myra Williams Lewis
Myra Williams Lewis
Guyton
Myra Williams Lewis, 77, passed away December 4, 2020 at her residence.
The Screven County native was a member of Sand Hill Baptist Church. She ran the Sand Hill Country Store for over 20 years, was the longtime Marlow Elementary PTA President, and served 2 terms as an Effingham County Commissioner. She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Virginia Williams.
Survivors include her husband, Frank Lewis; sons, Tim Lewis (Mary) and Scott Lewis (Alecia); grandchildren, Tim (Abbie), Cooper (Hannah), Taylor, Skylar, Lizzy, and Shelby; great-grandchild, Harper; siblings, Murphy Williams, Nell Bragg, Betty Crosby, and Terry Williams; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 1 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Sand Hill Baptist Church followed by graveside services at 2 p.m. in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations may be given to Sand Hill Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 101 Emily Lane, Guyton, GA 31312.
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel. 754-6421
Savannah Morning News
Published in Savannah Morning News from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
Effingham Chapel - Rincon
2460 Highway 21 South
Rincon, GA 31326
912-754-6421
