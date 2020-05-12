|
|
Myrna Yvonne Myers
Pooler, Georgia
Myrna Yvonne Myers, 83, of Pooler passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020 after a short illness. Myrna was born February 2, 1937 in Savannah, Georgia. She was the owner and operator of Gourmet Catering, a hairdresser, and also worked at H & R Block in Garden City.
She was preceded in death by her, husband, Robert "Bob" Myers, mother, Lois Smith, father, Harry Harrison, and brothers, Stephen Harry "Buddy" Harrison and Brian Powell. Survivors include her children, Marsha Haskin (Jim), Jo Anna Purvis (Steve), Denise Eubanks, Robert Myers (Sandra), grandchildren, David Harmon, Lynette Stark, Jessica Whitaker, Jared Haskin, Sophia Smalls (Avery), Sarah Counts, Justin Haskin, Lori Lee (David), Michael Jackson (Kim), Jay Jackson (Stephanie), Chasiti Gordon (Jack), Ashlie Denkenberger (Freddy), Emma Arnold (Ronnie), Sean Myers, Holly Myers, 28 great grandchildren, all were her favorite (especially Ella Grace), 2 great great grandchildren, a niece, several cousins, and a special family friend, Yvonna Taylor.
Graveside Services will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 15, 2020 at Helmey Family Cemetery - Miller Chapel Cemetery on Highway 30 in Guyton. Please follow the Covid-19 social distancing guidelines.
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from May 12 to May 13, 2020