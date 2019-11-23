|
|
Myrtice F. Sasser
Savannah, Georgia
Myrtice F. Sasser, 95, of Savannah, GA passed away Friday November 22, 2019 at Summer Breeze Senior Living. Myrtice was a founding member of The Savannah Church of God, currently known as Coastal Cathedral, serving 69 years as a member. She enjoyed working in her yard and fishing. God and Family were the most important part of her life and she was loved by all who knew her. She was preceded in death by parents, Ellis and Sarah Zettler; and her beloved husband of 64 years, Thomas A. Sasser Sr. She is survived by her sons, Thomas A. Sasser Jr. (June) and David T. Sasser (Becki); daughter, Nancy Campbell (Bill); 9 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild. Visitation: 1pm to 2pm Tuesday November 26, 2019 at Baker McCullough Funeral Home, Hubert C. Baker Chapel. Funeral Service: 2pm Tuesday November 26, 2019 at Baker McCullough Funeral Home, Hubert C. Baker Chapel. Interment will follow at Goshen United Methodist Church Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers remembrances may be made to Georgia Hospice Care (7130 Hodgson Memorial Dr Suite 201, Savannah, GA 31406).
Savannah Morning News
11/24/2019
