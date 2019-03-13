|
|
Myrtice Elizabeth Hodges Parrish, 86, of Savannah, Georgia and wife of Robert Harvey Parrish, died Monday evening, March 11, 2019, at Hospice Savannah surrounded by her loved ones.
Born in Statesboro, Georgia, she was a daughter of the late Ben Hodges and the late Onie Hodges Roberts. Mrs. Parrish was of the Baptist faith. She formerly owned and operated Gay Nell's, a ladies clothing store and later was in sales at Caldwell's. Mrs. Parrish loved being downtown where she could visit with her friends and former customers and later worked for Simply Silver just to be downtown. Her favorite of all was spending time and taking care of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Hugh B. Roberts, and a number of aunts whom she was very close to.
Survivors include her husband of 66 years, Robert Harvey Parrish of Savannah; two daughters, Connie Parrish and Pamela McDaniel and her husband, Les, all of Savannah; two sons, Alvin Parrish and his wife, Laura, and Jeff Parrish, all of Savannah; five grandchildren, Elizabeth Parrish Davis, Robert Eason Parrish and his fiance, Fontayne Hoffman, Danielle Rhodes and her husband, Scotty, Leslie McDaniel and his fiance, Madisen Norris and Carrie McDaniel; three great-grandchildren, Kathryn Parrish, Luke Davis and Brodie Davis; her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law including Faye Chester.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 o'clock Thursday evening at Gamble Funeral Service - 410 Stephenson Avenue.
The funeral service will be held at 10 o'clock Friday morning in the chapel of Gamble Funeral Service conducted by the Reverend Robert H. Dimmitt. Interment will be in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Mar. 13, 2019