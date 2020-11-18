1/
Myrtle Hicks
Myrtle Hicks
Port Wentworth, GA
Myrtle Y. Hicks, passed November 17, 2020 at the age of 76.
She was preceded in death by her husband Richard M Hicks, two sisters Mary Ruth Dotson & Patsy Sallette. Myrtle was a retiree of Suntrust Bank. She was a member of Port Wentworth Methodist Church and a member of the UMW.
Anyone who knew Myrtle knew how much she loved Conway Twitty, Diet Coke, Word Search and her grandchildren. But most of all she always showed much love to others
Survivors include: two daughters, Lori Ann Velasquez (Jose) and Janet Stephens (Tony); sister, Francis Y Seckinger; brother, Levy G Youmans; six grandchildren, Kimberly Simpson (John), Stephen Turner, Shelby Thornton (Colby), Cody Stephens (Olivia), Rebecca Velasquez, & Chase Stephens; and three great grandchildren, Scarlett & Oliver Simpson and Judah Thornton.
Visitation: 6-8 pm Thursday, November 19, 2020 in the funeral home.
Graveside Service: 2:30 pm Friday, November 20, 2020 at Bonaventure Cemetery. Social distancing and masks are required.
Remembrances: Alzheimer's Association
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home Effingham Chapel (912) 754-6421
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries

Published in Savannah Morning News from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Effingham Chapel - Rincon
NOV
20
Graveside service
02:30 PM
Bonaventure Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Effingham Chapel - Rincon
2460 Highway 21 South
Rincon, GA 31326
912-754-6421
