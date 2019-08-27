|
Garden City - Myrtle Ruth Flanders Myrtle Ruth Coleman Flanders, 98, of Garden City, went to be with her Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ, Monday, August 26, 2019 at her home under the care of Hospice Savannah and surrounded by her loving family.
A native of Emanuel County, Georgia, Myrtle was the daughter of the late Jordan and Mary Jane Curl Coleman.
She was a very active member of Woodlawn United Methodist Church until its closing and then she attended Woodlawn Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband of 77 years, James Allen Flanders; daughters, Gloria Ann Flanders and Patricia Sue Sanders and husband, Hal; one sister, Ronell Beasley; four grandchildren, five great grandchildren, three great great grandchildren, several nieces, nephews and other family.
The family request that memorial contributions be made to Woodlawn Baptist Church, 407 Talmadge Ave. Garden City, Georgia 31408.
Visitation: 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at the Baker McCullough Funeral Home Garden City Chapel. Funeral Service: 12:30 p.m. Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Woodlawn Baptist Church with Pastor Gary Johnson officiating. The burial will follow at 4:00 p.m. at Swainsboro City Cemetery. Savannah Morning News August 27, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on Aug. 27, 2019