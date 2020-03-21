|
Myrtle Stokes
Garden City, GA
Mrs. Myrtle Stokes, 79, of Garden City, went to be with her Lord on Friday, March 20, 2020. She was born in Toombs County to the late Thomas & Alma Joyner Miller. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Annette Overstreet. She was a member of Sand Hill Baptist Church where she attended the Joy Sunday School Class, and she was a homemaker.
Survivors include her husband of 63 years, E.W. Stokes; children, Marilyn O'Hara (Arnold), Robin Faulk (Steve), Leta Jackson (Randall) and Cary Stokes; 5 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; brother, Frederick Joyner (Linda); several nieces and nephews. The visitation will be on Tuesday, March 24th at Sand Hill Baptist Church located at 1936 Sand Hill Road, Guyton from 10 until 11 a.m. with the funeral to follow at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Friends may sign the online register at www.stricklandandsonsfuneralhome.com Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes – West Chatham Chapel (912) 748-2444
Published in Savannah Morning News from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020