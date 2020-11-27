N. Carson Branan
Tybee Island
N. Carson Branan passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 26, 2020 from complications of the coronavirus. The family will receive visitors at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Islands Chapel on Monday, November 30 from 5:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. The family asks that everyone observe COVID-19 safety precautions including mask wearing and social distancing. A graveside service will take place on Tuesday, December 1 at 2:00 p.m. at Deep Bottom Cemetery in Norman Park, Georgia.
Please sign our online guestbook at www.foxandweeks.com
and read the full obituary in the Sunday edition of the Savannah Morning News.
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at savannahnow.com/obituaries