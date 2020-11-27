1/
N. Carson Branan
N. Carson Branan
Tybee Island
N. Carson Branan passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 26, 2020 from complications of the coronavirus. The family will receive visitors at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Islands Chapel on Monday, November 30 from 5:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. The family asks that everyone observe COVID-19 safety precautions including mask wearing and social distancing. A graveside service will take place on Tuesday, December 1 at 2:00 p.m. at Deep Bottom Cemetery in Norman Park, Georgia.
Savannah Morning News
Published in Savannah Morning News from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
