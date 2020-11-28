N. Carson Branan
Tybee Island
N. Carson Branan passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 26, 2020 from complications of the coronavirus. He was born in Colquitt County, Georgia on October 22, 1932 to the late Nunan Caswell Branan and Maxie Graham Branan. In addition to his parents, Carson was predeceased by his first wife Geraldine "Jerrie" Horne Branan and two sisters, Kate Branan Robinson and Mary Agnes Branan Whitehead.
Carson is survived by his wife Betty Wade Branan of Tybee Island, Georgia; a son: Philip Branan and his wife Charlene of Savannah; three daughters: Angie Grantschnig and her husband Gabe of Lawrenceville, GA, Iris Carroll and her husband Bret of Turlock, CA., and Cecelia Schneider and her husband Stephen of Raleigh, NC.; and a brother, Tony Branan and his wife Betty Jean of Hiawassee, GA. Carson has eight grandchildren: Stephanie, Carson, Jane, Kailey, Matthew, Ellie, Ben, and Naomi; and three great grandchildren: Blake, Brady, and Ryland.
Following his graduation from Norman Park High School in 1949, Carson attended Abraham Baldwin in Tifton for two years then transferred to the University of Georgia. After receiving his bachelor's degree, he earned his master's degree in Agricultural Economics from North Carolina State University. He served two years in the Army before entering the banking industry.
Carson began his career at the Federal Reserve Bank in Atlanta. In 1968 he joined First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Savannah. He saw this small S&L through its transition to a publicly traded company, Great Southern Federal Savings Bank, having achieved the position of President and C.E.O. For twenty years he was a leader in the Savannah business community. He was a board member and treasurer of the Historic Savannah Foundation; chairman of the Savannah Area Red Cross; chairman and board member of the Savannah Chamber of Commerce; campaign chairman of United Way of Savannah; board member Georgia Ports Authority; and a board member of Savannah Electric and Power Company. He was also a loyal member of the Downtown Rotary Club for many years.
Carson was married to his high school sweetheart Geraldine Horne, known as Jerrie, for 46 days shy of 50 years. Together they had three daughters and a son. His priorities were always family, career, church, and community. He and Jerrie were long-time members of Isle of Hope United Methodist Church, where Carson sang in the choir. The annual Christmas Cantata was a special time for Carson. He especially loved to sing Handel's Hallelujah chorus.
His real passion was real estate. Together he and Jerrie built, decorated, and sold nineteen homes throughout Georgia and North Carolina, living in nearly all of them for a time. He loved the Blue Ridge Mountains.
In 2005 Carson was fortunate to marry Betty Wade, a dear friend of the family. Together they made a home at Tybee Island and enjoyed many wonderful years. They were active members of Trinity Chapel United Methodist Church, where again he enjoyed singing in the choir.
The family will receive visitors at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Islands Chapel on Monday, November 30 from 5:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. The family asks that everyone observe COVID-19 safety precautions including mask wearing and social distancing.
A graveside service will take place on Tuesday, December 1 at 2:00 p.m. at Deep Bottom Cemetery in Norman Park, Georgia.
