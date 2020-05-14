Home

Tom M. Wages Funeral Home - Snellville Chapel
3705 Highway 78 West
Snellville, GA 30039
(770) 979-3200
Mass of Christian Burial
Private
St. James Catholic Church
Burial
Private
Catholic Cemetery
More Obituaries for Nadine Anderson
Nadine Margaret Anderson


1925 - 2020
Nadine Margaret Anderson Obituary
Lawrenceville - Nadine Margaret Anderson Nadine Waldmann Anderson, 94, of Lawrenceville, GA (formerly of Savannah, GA) passed away on May 8, 2020. She was born in Detroit, MI on July 3, 1925. Nadine was active in many religious and civic organizations in Savannah. She was a member of St. James Catholic Church for 40 years. She served as president of the Savannah Deanery Council of Catholic Women and as National Vice-Chairman of the Family and Parent Education Committee, National Council of Catholic Women. She used her experience as a military wife by serving on the board of the Savannah USO. For many years she worked in the field of political and public opinion polling and was employed by Louis Harris & Associates. Nadine was passionate about genealogy, and besides extensive work on her own family, she served as genealogist for Clan Anderson Society, Ltd. She was editor and publisher of the Clan Anderson Society Genealogical Quarterly. She is predeceased by her husband, Maj. Edmund B. (Ted) Anderson (USAF Ret'd). Nadine is survived by her children, Maris Engle (Garey) of Charlotte, NC, Nadine Krutulis (Larry) of Matthews, NC, Laurie Anderson of Jacksonville, FL, Paula Hinds of Lawrenceville, GA, Edmund B. (Ted) Anderson, Jr. of Savannah; and Maggie Shafer (Ron) of Brunswick, GA. Nadine is survived by 18 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by Dan Ailes of Rincon, GA. Her life will be celebrated at a private Mass of Christian Burial for the immediate family on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at St. James Catholic Church, followed by a private burial at Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of ?owers, please send memorial donations to Clan Anderson Society at Clan Anderson Society Ltd., 3734 Hunting Ridge Dr., Lilburn, GA 30047-2510 or to North American Academy of Piping and Drumming, 141 Cable Rd., Jonesborough, TN 37659-5307. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, LLC, A Family Company. Savannah Morning News May 14, 2020
Published in Savannah Morning News on May 14, 2020
