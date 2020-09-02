1/1
Nan Arledge Neal
1933 - 2020
Nan Arledge Neal
Savannah, GA
Nan Arledge Neal, age 87, passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. Nan was born April 6, 1933 in Mill Spring, North Carolina. She was the daughter of the late John Harley Arledge and Mattie Lee Arledge.
Survived by her husband, Carl Ellis Neal of Savannah, Georgia, September 9th would have been 64 years, daughters Janet Lynne Neal Adams (Steve) of Savannah, Georgia and Jean Marie Neal Ashmore (George) of Greenville, South Carolina. Grandchildren, Rebecca A. Watts (Brent), Rachel A. Resler (Dirk), Carolyn Adams, Daniel Ashmore (Lily) & Jacob Ashmore. Great Grandchildren Greer Elizabeth Watts, Mary Lenore Watts, William Drexel Watts, Dirk Kolby Resler, Jr., & Madelyn Jane Resler.
Nan graduated from Mill Spring High School Class of 1951, then went to Business College in Spartanburg, SC. Nan worked for the Polk County, NC Welfare Department and for the South Carolina State Department of Public Welfare.
Nan was a member of Isle of Hope United Methodist Church and the Seekers Sunday School Class. Nan volunteered for Hospice, Riverview and Candler Hospital. She also volunteered at her girls' schools while they were growing up.
Nan met her husband Carl on a blind date and were married one month later. Nan and Carl had a long and happy marriage. Nan always carried herself with poise and grace and ensured that her children did as well. Nan was a homemaker that involved herself in her entire family's lives. She helped to model and mold her grandchildren.
Nan spent her final days surrounded by her loving family. The family would like to give a special thanks to Spanish Oaks Retreat for all the kindness given to their mother. A private family grave side burial will be held at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.
Savannah Morning News
September 3, 2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
