Nancie M. Clark
Savannah
Nancie Meddin Clark, 71, of Savannah, Georgia, and wife of Fred Stephen Clark, died Monday morning, January 13, 2020, at Landmark Hospital of Savannah.
Born in Savannah, Georgia, she was a daughter of the late Asa Meddin and the late Reba Stein Meddin.
Nancie graduated from the University of South Carolina and attended Syracuse University and Armstrong Atlantic University. She was a member of the Bnai Brith Jacob Synagogue.
Nancie was a volunteer civil mediator for the Savannah Mediation Center, author of The Forgotten Tunnel, A Savannah Mystery, (a novel for ages 8 and up), and editor of the cookbook The Kosher Palette, Savannah Style. Her photographic essay, Talmadge Bridge to Tybee Light, hangs in the Tybee Library. She was a docent for the Mickve Israel Synagogue and had been a computer applications teacher for Senior Citizens of Savannah, Savannah Tech Senior Computer Program, Economic Opportunity Authority (EOA), and Jewish Educational Alliance (JEA), as well as a SeniorNet Teacher for Windsor Forest Golden Age Center and a Rambam Day School Faculty Trainer.
Nancie was the former owner and manager of The Software Store, Inc., as well as a licensed tour guide for the City of Savannah working for Old Savannah Tours, and a columnist for Westside Weekly News. She was formerly the Public Relations Director for Continental Inns of America, Public Relations Director and Copywriter for Darvoe Advertising Agency, editor of Oglethorpe Echoes, (an in-house news organization for Oglethorpe Mall), and a staff writer for the Savannah Evening Press.
Nancie was a member of the Jewish Educational Alliance, Theta Sigma Phi National Journalism Honor Society, U.S.C. Student Union - Special Events and Lecture Committee, the society editor of the Gamecock Newspaper and a staff writer for Syracuse University's, The Daily Orange.
She was a past president of the Savannah chapter of the National Council of Jewish Women, advisor to the J.M.C. Chapter of Bnai Brith Girls, a Brownie troop leader, and the recording secretary for B.B. Jacob Sisterhood.
Nancie was also on the Board of Directors of Meddin Enterprises, Parent and Child Development Services, Bnai Brith Youth Organization, Sisterhood B.B. Jacob Synagogue, and Community Relations Council Savannah Jewish Council.
She had served as public relations chairman and hospitality chairman Savannah Bar Auxiliary, planning committee Volunteer Action Council Awards functions, member J.E.A. and various Committees, volunteer National , The Heart Fund, United Way, Savannah Science Museum, and Georgia Historical Society, Dor L'Dor Committee JEA, Social Action Committee Congregation Mickve Israel, and Coordinator Bikhur Cholim Committee of Savannah Jewish Community.
She was listed in Who's Who Among Women Executives, Who's Who in America, and Who's Who in the World. Past member JEA Special Events Committee, volunteer Benedictine Military School, Savannah Country Day School and Technical Advisory Committee of Hodge Elementary School. Chairman B.B. Jacob Teen Education Committee and member B'nai B'rith Women, Hadassah, O.R.T. and Hebrew Women's Aid.
She is survived by Fred Stephen Clark , her husband of 50 years; three children, Jonathan A. Clark, Robert S. Clark of Atlanta, and Alison Clark Sturm and a son-in-law, David Sturm, of Cuenca Ecuador; a brother, Dr. Jay R. Meddin; a niece, Rachel Meddin Stephens; great-nephew Tobin Stephens, and a great niece, Leora Stephens of Perth Australia.
The funeral service will be held at 1 o'clock Wednesday afternoon, January 15, 2020, at the graveside, Bonaventure Cemetery, conducted by Rabbi Avigdor Slatus.
