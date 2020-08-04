Nancy Alice Porter Adams
Savannah, GA
Nancy Alice Porter Adams, 79, of Savannah, Georgia, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on August 3, 2020.
Born in Savannah on December 7, 1940, she was the only daughter born to Marion McNeil Porter, Sr. and Alice Marion Dudley Porter. Nancy was special. She radiated warmth and friendship to everyone she met. To meet her was to love her!
She was preceded in death by her parents and her beloved husband, Robert Shuler Adams, "Bob". Her brother, Marion McNeil Porter, Jr, his wife, Billie Marsh Porter and her brother Robert Shig Porter (Barbara).
Nancy's surviving brothers are George David Porter, Sr. (Angie) and John Thomas Dudley (Janice).
Nancy is also survived by her daughter Amy Alyson Adams Amory (Ben). Alyson and Ben blessed Nancy with two precious grandsons, William Shuler Amory and Matthew Wilson Amory, who were the joy of her life Nancy and Alyson had a wonderful loving relationship and Alyson cared for Nancy in a way that a Mother could only wish for.
Nancy was blessed with Bob's children: Therese Adams Coleman; Greg Adams (Faye); Andrea Adams Wilson (Joey); and Chris Adams. They became part of Nancy's family and she loved them as they loved her. Nancy leaves behind 9 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. They all had a special place in her heart.
She graduated from Savannah High School and worked for Southern Motors for 46 years as the Finance Manager. Nancy retired from Southern Motors in 2011 at the age of 71. The Kaminsky's and Nancy had a special family like bond.
A void exists in our hearts by Nancy's passing. She was welcomed into heaven by her loving family members who preceded her in death.
A private graveside service will be held for immediate family members and close friends at the Porter family plot in Greenwich Cemetery on Friday, August 7, 2020, at 11 o'clock.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be donated to the American Diabetes Association via her tribute page at http://main.diabetes.org/site/TR/Events/Tributes-AlwaysandForever?pg=fund&fr_id=5720&pxfid=754322
.
The wearing of masks will be required and social distancing will be observed.
.
