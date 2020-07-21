1/1
Nancy Anne Lawlor
1957 - 2020
Nancy Anne Lawlor
Savannah, GA
Nancy Anne Lawlor, 62, passed away in her Savannah, Georgia home on July 7, 2020.
Nancy was born in Wyandotte, Michigan on August 19, 1957 to Joseph Frank and Gladys Elizabeth Bodnar. Following high school, she received her Associates Degree in Respiratory Care and then a Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences from Mercy College of Detroit. In 1987, Nancy completed her studies at the University of Missouri, graduating with a Master of Health Administration. Her work in health care spanned from Registered Respiratory Therapist and supervisor, account executive for health insurance companies, to consultant for a major nutrition company. In 1987, Nancy was recognized nationally as the number one sales producer for Cigna Healthplan. Nancy last worked as a Respiratory Therapist at Candler Hospital.
Nancy is survived by her pride and joy-her two sons-Christopher Michael and Ryan Francis Lawlor, both of Savannah, Georgia. She was a loving grandma to Monroe Kelly and Vera Lynn, daughters of Christopher. She is also survived by her mother and step-father, Gladys Elizabeth and David F. Snyder, and her sister Kathy L. Moriarity Myers- all residing in Michigan. Nancy was preceded in death by her father, Joseph Frank Bodnar, and her sister Carol Bodnar.
Service will be held on July 26, 2020 at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel in Savannah, Georgia. Family will receive visitors at 12 noon with a memorial service at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Diabetes Association or the St. Joseph's/Candler Foundation.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
JUL
26
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
Funeral services provided by
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
7200 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 352-7200
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
July 22, 2020
Sincerest condolences to your entire family in this time of deep loss. Sincere sympathies, Blaire Miller, friend of Kathy Myers
Blaire Miller
Friend
