Nancy "Gerry" Baumgardner
Savannah, Georgia
Nancy "Gerry" Baumgardner, 90, passed away August 19, 2019 at her residence on Skidaway Island. She was born February 23, 1929 in Baltimore, MD to the late Charles Lawrence Brandenburg and Martha Ellen Brawner Brandenburg. She attended the University of Maryland and taught Elementary School for two years. Gerry was a resident of Skidaway Island for over 25 years, where she was an active member of Skidaway Island Presbyterian Church, and a member of the P.E.O., A.S. Chapter. She enjoyed playing tennis and golf, and was the only member of her family that made a hole in one.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Ellwood Baumgardner.
Surviving are two sons, John E. Baumgardner, Jr. (Astrid), and Norm Baumgardner (Jeanne), and one daughter, Nancy-Ann Petrany (Stephen). Also surviving are two sisters, Helen Bullington, and Evelyn Ford, one brother, Jessie Brandenburg, ten grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Skidaway Island Presbyterian Church.
Remembrances may be made to Skidaway Island Presbyterian Church.
