Nancy Brewton Odom
Nancy Brewton Odom
Claxton, Georgia
Nancy Brewton Odom, 89, of Claxton, passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020 after a lengthy battle with Vascular Dementia. Mrs. Odom was a member of the First Baptist Church, of Claxton, for 56 years. She worked for Dr. Jesse Tippins at Claxton Veterinary Clinic for many years and retired from the Evans County Library after 20 years of service. Mrs. Odom was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Known as "Granny" by her family, she delighted in hosting family for all occasions. She was well known for her pound cakes and peanut brittle.
Mrs. Odom was preceded in death by her parents, William "Bill" Brewton and Mollie Tippins Brewton.
Surviving are her loving husband, of 69 years, Billy L. Odom; two daughters, Connie (Bo) Hendrix, and Sheila (Bernardo) Sanchez Vesga; three grandchildren, Wendy Hendrix, Rachel (Danny) Nobles, and Jordan Sanchez Vesga (Caitlin Downs); two great grandchildren, Mollie Kate Nobles and Samuel Luke Nobles; one sister, Melba Akins; and three sisters-in-law, Mary Grosse, Jean Odum, and Joan Richey.
The funeral service will be held Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. from the chapel of J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home, in Claxton, with the Reverend Dr. H. William Perry officiating.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to services.
Interment will follow in the Brewton Cemetery.
Active Pallbearers will be family.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to, Evans County Cares, P.O. Box 186 Claxton, GA 30417; The First Baptist Church of Claxton, 313 W. Main St., Claxton, GA 30417; and Brewton Cemetery, P.O. Box 978, Claxton, GA 30417.
Attendees are asked to follow social distancing guidelines.
J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home and Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory are honored to serve the family of Mrs. Nancy Brewton Odom.
Savannah Morning News
December 2, 2020
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home
DEC
2
Funeral service
03:00 PM
J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home
513 West Main Street
Claxton, GA 30417
(912) 739-3338
