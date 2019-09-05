|
SAVANNAH - Nancy Brown Mrs. Nancy Morrison Brown, 87, entered into rest on August 30, 2019 at the residence under the excellent care of Kindred Hospice assisted by her loving and devoted family.
She was a native of Richmond Hill, Georgia and attended the public schools of Bryan County. She moved to Saannah many years ago.
She was a member of Little Bryan Baptist Church ( E. Gwinnett St ) where she served faithfully before her health began to fail on the Usher Board.
She was preceded in death by her husband , Anthony Brown, a son, Antonio Brown, her mother, Louise Green, her father, Mose Morrison, a daughter-In-law, Gwendolyn Brown,.
Survivors are: two daughters, Vera Brown and Rhonda McMillan, four sons, David A. Brown, Cornell Brown, Kenneth Brown and Michael Brown, a sister-In-law, Johnnie Mae Manor, a devoted friend, Florence Belle a devoted spiritual daughter, Gardess Sullivan, a host of Grands, great grands and great great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives. Savannah Morning News September 5, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on Sept. 5, 2019