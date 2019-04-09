|
Nancy Colvin Hasbrouck, 80, of Savannah, Georgia passed away on April 7, 2019. She was born in Chester, South Carolina to John and Margaret Colvin.
Nancy was a graduate of Limestone College. After graduation, she married the love of her life, Joseph Hasbrouck, on April 24, 1965. Together they raised 3 children and 2 grandchildren. She was the matriarch of her family until her death.
She was highly involved with the Girl Scouts of America. She volunteered at the Juliette Gordon Low home and was a cookie coordinator in the Savannah area for many years.
She was of the Catholic faith and volunteered along with her husband at St. Peter's the Apostle Catholic Parish.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Margaret Colvin, and her sister-in-law Judy Gilain.
She is survived by her husband, Joe Hasbrouck, and her brother, Nicky Colvin (Georgia). Her surviving children are Richard Hasbrouck (Shannon), Marie Blaylock (Rob), and Laura Maner. Her surviving grandchildren are Kathryn Thomas (Brendon), Joshua Maner (Savannah), and Tristan Blaylock. Other survivors are 4 nieces and nephews and 6 great nieces and nephews.
Memorial visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Bonaventure Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, April 12, 2019 at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church. Interment will follow at 12:00 p.m. at Forest Lawn Cemetery.
Remembrances in her memory may be made to St. Peter the Apostle Catholic School, 7020 Concord Rd, Savannah (Wilmington Island), GA 31410.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Apr. 9, 2019