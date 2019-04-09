Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bonaventure Funeral Chapel
2520 Bonaventure Rd
Savannah, GA 31404
(912) 335-8506
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Hasbrouck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy C. Hasbrouck


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Nancy C. Hasbrouck Obituary
Nancy Colvin Hasbrouck, 80, of Savannah, Georgia passed away on April 7, 2019. She was born in Chester, South Carolina to John and Margaret Colvin.

Nancy was a graduate of Limestone College. After graduation, she married the love of her life, Joseph Hasbrouck, on April 24, 1965. Together they raised 3 children and 2 grandchildren. She was the matriarch of her family until her death.

She was highly involved with the Girl Scouts of America. She volunteered at the Juliette Gordon Low home and was a cookie coordinator in the Savannah area for many years.

She was of the Catholic faith and volunteered along with her husband at St. Peter's the Apostle Catholic Parish.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Margaret Colvin, and her sister-in-law Judy Gilain.

She is survived by her husband, Joe Hasbrouck, and her brother, Nicky Colvin (Georgia). Her surviving children are Richard Hasbrouck (Shannon), Marie Blaylock (Rob), and Laura Maner. Her surviving grandchildren are Kathryn Thomas (Brendon), Joshua Maner (Savannah), and Tristan Blaylock. Other survivors are 4 nieces and nephews and 6 great nieces and nephews.

Memorial visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Bonaventure Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, April 12, 2019 at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church. Interment will follow at 12:00 p.m. at Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Remembrances in her memory may be made to St. Peter the Apostle Catholic School, 7020 Concord Rd, Savannah (Wilmington Island), GA 31410.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Apr. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now