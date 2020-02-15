|
Nancy C Mathews
Savannah, Georgia
Nancy was born in Savannah, GA March 27th, 1956 and lived with her family on Wilmington Island her entire life. Nancy was a Certified Arborist that served as the first female tree specialist for the City Park and Tree Department for 21 years, and throughout her career she planted over 8,000 trees for the City that she grew up in and loved. Nancy passed away peacefully at her home on February 10th in the presence of her loved ones. She is survived by her children, Michael and Johanna Mathews, and Maria Cornett; and her grandchildren Caitlin, Callie, Davey, Chris and Hank. A Memorial Celebration of her life will be held at her home at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday February 22nd. Remembrances to The Shriners Alee Temple, and The Savannah Tree Foundation.
Savannah Morning News
2/16/2020
