Savannah - Nancy Davis McMillan Manucy Nancy Davis McMillan Manucy passed peacefully August 20, 2019 with her family by her side. She was born in Savannah Georgia on November 11, 1929.
She was a 1948 graduate of Savannah High School and attended Armstrong State College. She was head secretary at Union Camp Corporation in the Woodlands Division before marrying the love of her life James Edward Manucy III. Nancy prided herself on being a devoted mother and wife.
Nancy sang with Harry Persse's Handel Society at Sacred Heart Catholic Church and was also a member of the Savannah Symphony Chorale. Nancy was an avid artist and writer.
She was preceeded in death by her husband, James Edward Manucy III, Mother Jennie Ingman McMillan, Father William Davis McMillan and sister Jane McMillan Elmore. She is survived by daughters Ellen Manucy Kilpatrick (Michael), Nancy Manucy Lawson, son, James Edward Manucy IV (Debbie), grandchildren Jennie Allain Lawson and William Thomas Lawson, nieces Nancy Elmore MacKrell, Marie Elmore Hernandez, nephews William Rives Elmore, Robert Edward Elmore and many beloved cousins and friends.
The family would like to extend their appreciation to Georgia Hospice Care, especially Monica Oliver and Brandi Neel for their loving care and compassion. Thanks are also extended to Kenja McGehee with Suncrest Home Health for her love and support.
Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. with the Rosary Service at 6:30 p.m. Friday, August 23, 2019 at Fox & Weeks, Hodgson Chapel.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Greenwich Cemetery.
Nancy loved flowers, but if you would like, you can make a donation to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in her memory. Savannah Morning News August 23, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on Aug. 23, 2019