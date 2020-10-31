1/
Nancy Elizabeth Maloy Manderson
Savannah, GA
Nancy Elizabeth Maloy Manderson, 88, passed way August 17, 2020. Nancy was born in Pittsburgh, PA on April 26, 1932. She was a graduate of John Hopkins Nursing Program (1955) and worked as an RN at George Washington University Hospital for many years. Nancy lived in Savannah for 30 years. She was a member of the Wilmington Island Presbyterian Church. She was preceded in death by her husband Rufus Walker. Nancy is survived by her children and their spouses: James and Sharon, Andy and Judy, David and David, and Lynn and Kurt, grandchildren: Heather, Kristina, Sarah and Alex.
A Memorial Service will be held to honor her life on November 7, 2020 at the Wilmington Island Presbyterian Church at 11:00 AM.
Donations may be made on her behalf to the Wilmington Island Presbyterian Church at: 450 N. Cromwell Rd. Savannah, GA 31410 or online at wipcsav.org. Please sign our online guest book at www.foxandweeks.com.
