Nancy Eugenia BrownGuytonNancy Eugenia Brown, 76, passed away at home on September 4, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's.Nancy was born to Wade and Minnie Brezel on April 6, 1944. She spent most of her childhood in Georgia and Northern South Carolina, often living with relatives. In adulthood she settled in Savannah.She is survived by her husband William (Bill) Brown; son, Todd Smith (Donna), and granddaughter, Bailey; her daughter, Charlene Stengle (Donald), and granddaughter, Sara; step-daugther, Sheri Roberts, and her children, Ashlie and Ben; step-son, Jacob Brown (Samantha), and their children, Anna and Jake. Other family survivors include, Wade (Brezzy) Brezel of Tybee Island, Linda Church (Bruce) of Decatur, Charles Brezel (Dee) of Port Orange, FL, Suzie Tackett of Spring Hill, FL; also numerous family member in the Pickens, SC area.She liked to dance and loved music. She and Bill attended numerous concerts around the Southeast including trips to Louisvile, KY, Biloxi, MS, Atlanta, and Charleston to see and hear their favorite artists, including the Eagles.Nancy liked to travel, she and Bill made several vacation trips to the mountains with friends over the years. They visited Fort Worth, TX, the Grand Canyon, and San Diego, CA. Flew to Minneapolis to shop at the Mall of America's 500 stores, she bought one item.All who knew her knew she was the nicest, kindest, person you could meet. She will be greatly missed by all who loved her.Visitation will be 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, September 6, 2020 at North Salem Baptist Church followed by funeral services at 2:30 p.m. All CDC and social distancing requirements will be in place.Interment will follow in the church cemetery.Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel. 912-754-6421