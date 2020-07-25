1/1
Nancy Jean Naydeck
1937 - 2020
Nancy Jean Naydeck
Savannah, GA
Nancy Jean Naydeck, age 82, of Savannah passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
Mrs. Naydeck was born on August 14, 1937 in Tarentum, PA, the daughter of the late Leonard Ellsworth and Eleanor Marie Bowser Jones. She was a graduate of Har-Brack High School in Natrona Heights, PA. She worked as an Office Manager for many years with Naydeck Guarantee Carpet Cleaning until retiring in 2003. Nancy was a member of Woodmen of the World and was a parishioner and an Extraordinary Minister of Holy Eucharist at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church.
Mrs. Naydeck was preceded in death by her sister, Janice Jones. She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Paul James Naydeck, Jr.; children, Renee Naydeck Crocco (Ivan), Paul James Naydeck, III (Mandy), Michael Naydeck (Sheila), Sherry Naydeck Goodwin (Bobby), and Nathan Naydeck; sister, Kathy Howard (Terry); grandchildren, Tony Crocco, Sarah Crocco, Grace Naydeck, Lane Naydeck, Madison Naydeck, and Sandra Goodwin; step-grandchildren, Austin Cook and Ashley Bouthillet; and great-granddaughter, Amelia Tomlin.
The family will be receiving friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Baker McCullough Funeral Home, Hodgson Memorial Chapel, 7415 Hodgson Memorial Drive, Savannah, GA 31406. A Rosary will be held at 6:00 p.m.
A private graveside funeral service will take place at Jacksonville National Cemetery, Jacksonville, FL.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church, 11500 Middleground Road, Savannah, GA 31419.
Savannah Morning News
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Baker McCullough Funeral Home - Hubert C. Baker Chapel
JUL
30
Rosary
06:00 PM
Baker McCullough Funeral Home - Hubert C. Baker Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Baker McCullough Funeral Home - Hubert C. Baker Chapel
7415 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 927-1999
