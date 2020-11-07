Nancy Kaye Miles
Savannah
Nancy Kaye Miles passed October 26, 2020. She was born in Belfast, Maine, August 17, 1935. Nancy achieved an associate degree in Medical Technology from Bates College, and her life-long career was as a homemaker with a lengthy tour of duty as an Air Force wife. She is preceded in death by her husband, USAF Col. Richard James Miles, and her sons, Douglas James Miles and Jeffrey David Miles.
She is survived by her son, Steven Allen Miles and her daughter, Ruth Ann Mazo, as well as several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She lived in Savannah for the past three years, but she considered her home Destin, FL, where she lived for over 40 years. Nancy loved animals, especially her many cats and dogs through the years.
No memorial is planned at this time.
