Mrs. Savannah - Nancy Lavone Owens Mrs. Nancy Lavone Owens, 84, passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Abercorn Rehabilitation Center.
She was born in Statesboro to the late Julian & Myrtle Kangater Boyette. She was also preceded in death by her husband, William H. Owens, son, Ricky Dean Owens, brothers, Thomas, Sam and Philip. She had retired from Candler Hospital after 40 plus years of service. She enjoyed working in her yard and playing Bingo. Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Debra & Gerald Olding; grandchildren, Christopher & Alisha Olding, Nancy & Gene Reyes, Tammy & John Rudd; great-grandchildren, Devon Olding, Zachary Reyes, Christopher Olding, Natalya Rudd, Emily Olding, Brianna Reyes, Tobias Rudd and Eliana Rudd; sisters, Elfreda, Gail and Sandra; brothers, Raymond and Stevie, a number of nieces and nephews. The Owens family would like to thank the staffs of Abercorn Rehabilitation Center and Arcadia Hospice for the special care shown to Mrs. Owens. The viewing and visitation will be from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, August 30th at the Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home located at 901 West Highway 80 in Pooler. The graveside funeral and burial will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 31st at Northside Cemetery in Pembroke with Elder Michael Newman officiating. Friends may sign the online register book at www.stricklandandsonsfuneralhome.com Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes - West Chatham Chapel (912) 748-2444 Savannah Morning News August 29, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on Aug. 29, 2019