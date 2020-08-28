Nancy M. YoungClaxton, GeorgiaNancy M. Young, 85, passed away August 27, 2020, at the Oaks of Pooler. She was a native of Tokyo, Japan, that became a U.S. citizen. Nancy was of Baptist faith. She traveled to Italy and all over the U.S. with her husband when he was in the U.S. Air Force. She loved spending time with her granddaughters, and great-grandchildren, sewing, fishing, gardening, dancing and singing. Ms. Young was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene D. Young.SURVIVORS: one daughter, Janis (Jimmy) Davis of Rincon; several brothers and sisters from Tokyo, Japan; four granddaughters, Michele (Kevin) Kersey of Savannah, Mandy (James) Kenan of Statesboro, Tiffany (Grant) Arnsdorff of Guyton and Candice (Gabe) Kent of Brooklet; 9 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. VISITATION: Monday, August 31, 2020, 10-11:00 a.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home.FUNERAL: Monday, August 31, 2020, 11:00 a.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel. BURIAL: Brewton Cemetery, Hagan, GA.Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home in charge of arrangements"Our Family Serving Your Family""Since 1917"(912) 739-3338Savannah Morning NewsSunday August 30, 2020Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at