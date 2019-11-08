|
Nancy Margaret Edenfield Kerves
Savannah, Georgia
Nancy Margaret Edenfield Kerves passed away November 5, 2019. A devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, Margaret was born in Savannah, Georgia on February 22, 1944 to the late Jesse Dolphus "Doc" Edenfield and Dessie Olive Smith Edenfield. She was a 1962 graduate of Savannah High School and earned an Associate's degree from Armstrong College. She then worked for many years with the Savannah Airport Commission. In 1977, she married the love of her life, John Kerves, Jr. As the family moved from Savannah to Columbia, South Carolina, she took on the most important job of her life and stayed home to lovingly raise her two children, Nancy and Nicholas. Margaret was known throughout Columbia burning up the miles in her gray minivan taking Nancy and Nick to ballet, karate, baseball, and football practices. She was also loyally devoted to others, serving as PTA President at her childrens' school, teaching adult education classes for several years, and mentoring foster families who were in need. After returning to Savannah in 2000, Margaret began her final and most rewarding career as a beloved grandmother to five grandchildren.
Margaret will be remembered for her devotion to family and calm southern grace. She was an ever present spirit at any and all events in which her children and grandchildren participated. A well known night owl, she could be called upon at any hour to offer assistance to a child, relative, neighbor, or friend. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. She is preceded in death by her parents, Jesse Dolphus "Doc" Edenfield, Sr. and Dessie Olive Smith Edenfield, and her brothers Jesse Dolphus "J.D." Edenfield, Jr. and Judge Tom A. Edenfield, Sr. She is survived by her husband of 42 years, John Kerves, Jr., her daughter Nancy Riis Kerves Dart (Brian) and her son John Nicholas Kerves (Kandice), all of Savannah; Grandchildren Jackson Thurman Dart, Brian Hadden Dart, Olivia McCall Dart, Isabella Riis Kerves and Dani Elle Bass; along with several nieces and nephews. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Margaret's honor to The or to the Boy Scouts of America, Coastal Georgia Council.
