Nancy McLendon Floyd
Savannah
Nancy McLendon Floyd, 55, of Savannah and formerly of Effingham County, passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Memorial Health University Medical Center. Nancy was born in Charleston, SC and was preceded in death by her father, William "Larry" McLendon. She graduated as Valedictorian of her nursing class at Armstrong Atlantic University. She was an RN at Memorial for 19 years, was voted Nurse of the Year, and currently was employed at Georgia Plastic Surgery. She loved being in the outdoors, but will be remembered most as a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
Survivors include her husband of 36 years, David H. Floyd; children, Megan Greenwalt (Sam), Jenna Anderson (Chance) and Kevin Floyd; grandchildren, Claire and Lane Anderson, Everett Greenwalt; mother, Mary McLendon; siblings, Bill McLendon (Jamie), Marla McLendon and Rhonda Clifton (Roy), and several nieces and nephews. Visitation: 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home. Funeral: 1 p.m. on Thursday in the chapel of the funeral home with burial to follow at Bonaventure Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in memory of Nancy Floyd to a special fund setup at the Savannah Postal Credit Union for the scholarship of perspective nursing students. Friends may sign the online register book at www.stricklandandsonsfuneralhome.com Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes – West Chatham Chapel – 901 W. Hwy. 80 – Pooler, GA 31322 (912) 748-2444
Savannah Morning News
12/18/2019
